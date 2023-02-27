American gets life for Pinay wife’s murder

MANILA, Philippines — A Colorado Springs court has sentenced an American to life in prison without parole for murdering his Filipino wife, who disappeared in 2019 and remains missing.

A KRDO News report said the jury convicted Dane Kallungi, 42, on Feb. 21 for the death of his wife, Jepsy Amaga Kallungi.

After two weeks of trial, the jury found Kallungi guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

He was meted life in prison without parole for the murder charge and 10 years for the second count, which will be served concurrently with the life sentence.

In April 2019, the Colorado Springs police was notified about a missing person after Jepsy’s family and friends failed to contact her.

Police searched for Jepsy but failed to locate the victim.

Kallungi was arrested by police in June 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Authorities believed that he killed his wife and buried her body in a remote area of Teller County.

Kallungi told investigators that he got into a fight with Jepsy on March 20, 2019 and that she had left him.