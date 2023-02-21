6 rescued as boat sinks off Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Six persons were rescued after a cargo vessel capsized in the waters off Quezon province yesterday morning.

The M/V Rome Rhona, which was loaded with empty liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks, developed engine trouble after it encountered big waves and strong winds. It sank at around 8 a.m. some four kilometers away from the Quezon port, according to the Quezon police.

Three crewmembers and three passengers were on board the vessel when it left the port of Gumaca.

Capt. Joel Caparros, Gumaca police chief, said personnel of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office responded to the scene of the incident.

The team recovered several LPG tanks and towed the vessel toward the shore of Barangay Roma in Lopez town.