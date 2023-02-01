^

Nation

More cops deployed to Sibuyan Island — Romblon police

Paul Jaysent Fos - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 6:28pm
More cops deployed to Sibuyan Island â€” Romblon police
This handout photo from Alyansa Tigil Mina shows anti-mining protesters and police facing off on Sibuyan Island, Romblon.
Alyansa Tigil Mina handout

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — The Romblon Police Provincial Office on Wednesday, February 1, confirmed to Romblon News Network that more cops were deployed to San Fernando, Sibuyan Island.

In a Viber message, Police Capt. Richard Obsid, information officer of the Romblon Police Provincial Office, said that "more or less" 30 cops coming from Tablas Island were sent to augment local police.

He again reiterated that cops were sent to maintain peace and order.

The cops were part of the Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Odiongan, Romblon.

Sibuyan residents have been protesting at the barricades for nearly a week already, as they demanded the suspension of the operations of Altai Mining Company.

--

Romblon News Network is a regional partner of Philstar.com. 

MINING

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

ROMBLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

18 ship crew members nabbed for fuel theft

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard arrested 18 crew members of four vessels for alleged fuel theft in the waters off Navotas over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw

PNP recalls Teves’ police escorts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A week after revoking the gun license of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Philippine National Police has recalled the lawmaker's police escorts.
Nation
fbtw
3 Makati city hall fixers caught

3 Makati city hall fixers caught

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two Makati City hall employees and another civilian were arrested yesterday for allegedly being fixers.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos names Marawi Compensation Board chief

Marcos names Marawi Compensation Board chief

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed lawyer Maisara Dandamun-latiph as chairperson of the Marawi Compensation Board, which will...
Nation
fbtw

BI: Cases vs Japanese fugitives ‘contrived’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Some cases against Japanese fugitives detained at the Bureau of Immigration were filed to allow them to stay in the country and avoid returning to Japan to face prosecution for grave crimes, the Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NCIP says to help seek court suspension of Masungi operations

NCIP says to help seek court suspension of Masungi operations

By Cristina Chi | 36 minutes ago
"If the injunction is granted, Masungi’s operations in the area would stop, and the indigenous people can enjoy their...
Nation
fbtw
6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines &mdash; USGS

6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines — USGS

1 hour ago
The quake struck at 6:44 pm near Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province.
Nation
fbtw
16 hurt in Manila laundry shop blast

16 hurt in Manila laundry shop blast

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
At least 16 people, including students, were injured in a blast caused by a liquefied petroleum gas leak at a laundry shop...
Nation
fbtw
Bantag can&rsquo;t transfer murder cases to ombudsman

Bantag can’t transfer murder cases to ombudsman

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice has denied suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag’s motion to reconsider his...
Nation
fbtw
Negros Occidental logs 93 dengue cases, 1 fatality

Negros Occidental logs 93 dengue cases, 1 fatality

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
Health officials in Western Visayas recorded 93 dengue cases with one fatality in Negros Occidental during the first three...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with