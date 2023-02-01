More cops deployed to Sibuyan Island â€” Romblon police

More cops deployed to Sibuyan Island — Romblon police

This handout photo from Alyansa Tigil Mina shows anti-mining protesters and police facing off on Sibuyan Island, Romblon.

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — The Romblon Police Provincial Office on Wednesday, February 1, confirmed to Romblon News Network that more cops were deployed to San Fernando, Sibuyan Island.

In a Viber message, Police Capt. Richard Obsid, information officer of the Romblon Police Provincial Office, said that "more or less" 30 cops coming from Tablas Island were sent to augment local police.

He again reiterated that cops were sent to maintain peace and order.

The cops were part of the Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Odiongan, Romblon.

Sibuyan residents have been protesting at the barricades for nearly a week already, as they demanded the suspension of the operations of Altai Mining Company.

