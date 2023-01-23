^

Nation

‘No membership fee required for Pambansang Pabahay’

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — No membership or registration fees should be collected from people wanting to be beneficiaries of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said over the weekend.

The agency made the statement following reports that some individuals  are using the national housing program to collect payments.

“We have been receiving reports that there were individuals collecting membership fees in order for those interested in the Pambansang Pabahay to have their names listed as beneficiaries,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in Filipino.

“We are not collecting any fee and it’s the local government units (LGUs) that handle the identification and registration of qualified beneficiaries,” Acuzar said.

He advised the public to coordinate with their respective LGUs. Once the identification process is completed, housing projects under the Pambansang Pabahay would be turned over by the DHSUD to concerned LGUs.

Acuzar said interested beneficiaries do not need to be members of housing associations in order to be part of the Pambansang Pabahay program.

He advised interested parties to become members of the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, which he said has various financial schemes that can assist members in availing themselves of the Pambansang Pabahay units.

“I would also like to emphasize that we are not soliciting any donations from the private sector or government officials for the program. For such information, please directly report this to any of our offices nationwide,” Acuzar said.

Aside from the DHSUD, Acuzar said the public could learn about details of the program from the National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corp. and National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., which are shelter agencies of the DHSUD.

He said the program is open not just to informal settler families, but also to the less privileged working force, especially those employed in urban areas but do not have their own houses.

“This is highlighted by the program’s thrust to build in-city resettlements where workplaces and trade hubs as well as educational and health institutions are located. Additionally, the program promotes township development to ensure sustainability and economic activities within the housing site,” Acuzar said.

The Pambansang Pabahay is the flagship mass housing project of the Marcos administration. It aims to construct one million housing units annually from 2023 to 2028, to address the country’s housing need estimated at more than 6.5 million units.  

LGUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 ex-cops in kidnap of sabungero surrender

2 ex-cops in kidnap of sabungero surrender

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two former policemen tagged in the kidnapping of an online cockfighting agent in Laguna have surrendered, the Integrity Monitoring...
Nation
fbtw
BOC eyes raps vs PAL crew for &lsquo;unruly behavior&rsquo;

BOC eyes raps vs PAL crew for ‘unruly behavior’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 3 days ago
While no criminal charges will be filed against the 10 Philippine Airlines crew members for bringing in 27 kilos of onions...
Nation
fbtw
Manila bettor wins P79.1 million lotto pot

Manila bettor wins P79.1 million lotto pot

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A bettor in the city of Manila won the ?79.1-million jackpot of the Super Lotto 6/49 on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw

Chopped body parts found in Angeles

By Ric Sapnu | 1 day ago
The chopped body parts of an unidentified person were found in a sack along a riverbank in Barangay Ninoy Aquino in Angeles City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw

DOTr probes Chinese crew in local vessels

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation has asked the Maritime Industry Authority to explain why some shipping vessels circling around Manila Bay are reportedly run by Chinese seafarers.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

IBP lauds ex-DICT official

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 50 minutes ago
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines has expressed its approval of the performance and accomplishments of former Department of Information and Communications Technology undersecretary Jose Vicente Salazar in public...
Nation
fbtw

‘No membership fee required for Pambansang Pabahay’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 50 minutes ago
No membership or registration fees should be collected from people wanting to be beneficiaries of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban...
Nation
fbtw

7 Leyte farm workers ordered released from detention

By Miriam Desacada | 50 minutes ago
Seven farm workers caught for alleged violation of environmental laws in Palompon, Leyte have been ordered released from detention.
Nation
fbtw

Batangas bettor wins P28 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 50 minutes ago
A bettor in Ibaan, Batangas won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw

Wanted Japanese nabbed in Iloilo

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 50 minutes ago
A Japanese fugitive wanted in Tokyo for robbery, extortion and telecommunications fraud has been arrested in Iloilo.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with