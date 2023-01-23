Batangas bettor wins P28 million lotto pot

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Ibaan, Batangas won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night.

The player picked the six-digit winning combination 03-44-10-13-23-11, which had a total jackpot prize of P27.7 million, according to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager and board vice chair Melquiades Robles.

Thirty-four other players won P100,000 each for guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.