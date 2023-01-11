^

Nation

6 airports now under BARMM management

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 4:32pm
The symbolic turnover by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines of the six airports to the Bangsamoro government was held in Cotabato City on January 10, 2023.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday assumed from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines the management of six airports in the autonomous region.

The six airports — in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte, in Sanga-Sanga and Mapun, both in Tawi, in Jolo, Sulu, and air fields in Lanao del Sur's Wao and Malabang towns — are now under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Dionisio Robles, CAAP's intelligence and security chief, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago together facilitated the symbolic transfer of the management of the six airports from the national government to MOTC.

In their brief messages, Ebrahim and Tago expressed gratitude to CAAP for having relinquished the management, based on BARMM’s charter, the Republic Act 11054, the six airports to the now four-year regional government.

Tuesday’s ceremonial transition rite was held at the Awang Airport in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

The BARMM, which replaced the 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in early 2019, is a product of 22 years of peace talks between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Ebrahim is chairperson of the central committee of MILF that has two peace compacts with the national government — the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.

“We are compelled to manage these airports efficiently to show to the national government that the Bangsamoro government is capable of overseeing these facilities nicely, efficiently. This, for us, is a big challenge,” Tago said.

The BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Marawi, Cotabato and Lamitan.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THE PHILIPPINES








