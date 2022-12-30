^

P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 2:19pm
P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu
The seized imported cigarettes are to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police seized Thursday 30 boxes of imported cigarettes that smugglers were about to deliver to buyers in Indanan town in Sulu.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Friday the P375,000 worth contraband is now in the custody of the Indanan Municipal Police Station, to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

The PRO-BAR said it was villagers who led members of the municipal police, led by Major Edwin Sapa, to the spot where they found the 30 boxes of cigarettes, made in Indonesia, not too far from a small pier in Barangay Buansa.

Tipsters had reported that the cigarettes were to be delivered to buyers in the municipality by men who scampered away when they sensed that a police team was approaching their location.

The Indanan municipal police had confiscated some P10 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in the past six months.

