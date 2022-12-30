NDRRMC: 44 dead, 28 missing in Christmas floods

This handout photo from Mati City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office taken on December 29, 2022, shows rescuers searching for missing people following a landslide in Mati City, Davao Oriental.

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-four have died in flooding in the southern and eastern part of the country that began on Christmas Day, December 25, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said Friday.

Twenty-eight people are listed as missing, while 12 others were reported injured.

The rains affected over half a million individuals, and damaged 4,522 houses in MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, CARAGA, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Damage to infrastructure has been estimated at P1.1 billion, while agricultural damage was pegged at P234.7 million.

The floods were triggered by the rains dumped by the shear line—where cold and warm winds converge and bring rain.

The NDRRMC said the government has provided assistance amounting to P51.4 million to affected residents.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora. It warned that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains. — Gaea Katreena Cabico