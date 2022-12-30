^

Nation

NDRRMC: 44 dead, 28 missing in Christmas floods

Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 10:13am
This handout photo from Mati City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office taken on December 29, 2022, shows rescuers searching for missing people following a landslide in Mati City, Davao Oriental.
Handout / Mati City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-four have died in flooding in the southern and eastern part of the country that began on Christmas Day, December 25,  the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said Friday.

Twenty-eight people are listed as missing, while 12 others were reported injured.

The rains affected over half a million individuals, and damaged 4,522 houses in MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, CARAGA, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Damage to infrastructure has been estimated at P1.1 billion, while agricultural damage was pegged at P234.7 million.

The floods were triggered by the rains dumped by the shear line—where cold and warm winds converge and bring rain.

The NDRRMC said the government has provided assistance amounting to P51.4 million to affected residents.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora. It warned that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL (NDRRMC)

PAGASA

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
Marcos names new OCD, NBI execs

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of the Office of Civil Defense and National Bureau of Investigation.
Nation
Rape-slay suspect kills self

By Cesar Ramirez | 11 hours ago
A farmer accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide in his cell at a police lockup in Bayambang, Pangasinan on Thursday night.
Nation
More PCG personnel deployed at ports

More PCG personnel deployed at ports

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Up to 2,029 Philippine Coast Guard personnel have been deployed to 15 district offices nationwide in preparation for the expected...
Nation
2 drown in Batangas beach

By Cesar Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Two persons drowned on a beach in Nasugbu, Batangas on Tuesday.
Nation
School principal killed in gun attack

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
A principal of a public elementary school was killed in a gun attack in Pigcawayan town in Cotabato on Wednesday night.
Nation
Supervise children’s use of New Year noisemakers – EcoWaste

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Amid the upcoming New Year revelry, environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition has pressed for adult supervision when children play with merrymakers such as light-up hand clappers, spinning pens and wands as well...
Nation
8,000 Makati employees to get P20,000 incentive

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Over 8,000 employees of the Makati government will receive up to P20,000 each in incentives, Mayor Abigail Binay announced yesterday.
Nation
Albay assured of continuous power supply

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Global Power, the power generation arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., has come to the aid of debt-saddled Albay Electric Cooperative, preventing its disconnection from the grid.
Nation
MRT-3 offers free rides today

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 is offering free rides to commuters today as part of the commemoration of Rizal Day.
Nation
Man held for selling firecrackers online

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A man allegedly selling prohibited firecrackers online was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
