Zamboanga Sur kagawad, 2 others slain

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2022 | 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A village councilman and his two companions were killed while two others were wounded in a gun attack in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur yesterday.

Richard Evedientes, 38, kagawad of Barangay Upper Dumalinao; his cousin Arnold Duhaylungsog, 44, and Joel Espadilla died at the scene, Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said.

Probers said the victims had just attended a meeting at around noon when they were shot several times.

In Laguna, former policeman Leo James Agpalo was shot dead in Calamba on Thursday.

Police said Agpalo was on a motorcycle when he was shot in Barangay Mayapa at around 7:54 p.m.— Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas

JOEL
