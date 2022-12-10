La Union classroom locked down due to HFMD

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union, Philippines — A classroom in this city has been placed on lockdown for one week due to high cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Schools Division Superintendent Rowena Banzon said the city health office recommended the lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease among students.

“As per advice of our health office, if there are more than five cases in one classroom, it is better to lock it down so that (the disease) will not spread and will not affect other learners,” Banzon told a radio interview.

More than five students from kindergarten to Grade 2 were infected, based on the investigation of health officers.

Banzon said the parents of those infected were advised to isolate their children until they are fully recovered.

She said 19 of the 33 schools in the city had reported cases of HFMD.

Banzon said parents should ensure that their children observe proper hygiene and minimum health protocols.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante had earlier warned the public that an outbreak of HFMD may be declared any time due to the increase in cases.

An outbreak was recorded in San Pascual, Batangas in October after more than 100 children were infected.

Solante said preventive measures, like washing of hands, is important since there is no vaccine and over-the-counter drug to treat symptoms of HFMD.