^

Nation

La Union classroom locked down due to HFMD

Jun Elias - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2022 | 12:00am

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union, Philippines — A classroom in this city has been placed on lockdown for one week due to high cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Schools Division Superintendent Rowena Banzon said the city health office recommended the lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease among students.

“As per advice of our health office, if there are more than five cases in one classroom, it is better to lock it down so that (the disease) will not spread and will not affect other learners,” Banzon told a radio interview.

More than five students from kindergarten to Grade 2 were infected, based on the investigation of health officers.

Banzon said the parents of those infected were advised to isolate their children until they are fully recovered.

She said 19 of the 33 schools in the city had reported cases of HFMD.

Banzon said parents should ensure that their children observe proper hygiene and minimum health protocols.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante had earlier warned the public that an outbreak of HFMD may be declared any time due to the increase in cases.

An outbreak was recorded in San Pascual, Batangas in October after more than 100 children were infected.

Solante said preventive measures, like washing of hands, is important since there is no vaccine and over-the-counter drug to treat symptoms of HFMD.

HFMD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

By John Unson | 6 days ago
Two thieves landed in jail after unconsciously selling a stolen motorcycle to its rightful owner here Friday.
Nation
fbtw
PDEA district chief recycling drugs?

PDEA district chief recycling drugs?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police will expand its investigation to determine if there is a major drug ring involved with the...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor execs face plunder raps

BuCor execs face plunder raps

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Bureau of Corrections officials who will be facing plunder charges over P300 million worth of unfinished prison projects have...
Nation
fbtw
Driver&rsquo;s license backlog resolved in 2023 &ndash; LTO

Driver’s license backlog resolved in 2023 – LTO

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office is looking to resolve the backlog of over 90,000 in driver’s licenses due to defective...
Nation
fbtw
3 PDEA officers held in P9.18 million drug bust

3 PDEA officers held in P9.18 million drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
An official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and two PDEA agents were apprehended during a sting that yielded shabu...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MVP Group, Belmonte partner for medical mission

MVP Group, Belmonte partner for medical mission

1 hour ago
To help address the health care needs of residents in Quezon City’s District 2, Metro Pacific Investment Corp.-Mwell...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig withdraws support for PDEA

Taguig withdraws support for PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Taguig government yesterday withdrew its support for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and wants the PDEA’s...
Nation
fbtw
34 missing sabungeros&rsquo; disappearance: CIDG trackers set to hunt down suspects

34 missing sabungeros’ disappearance: CIDG trackers set to hunt down suspects

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Tracker teams from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have been readied for dispatch to arrest the suspects who...
Nation
fbtw
2 BIR employees arrested for P3 million extortion

2 BIR employees arrested for P3 million extortion

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Two Bureau of Internal Revenue employees and two alleged accomplices were caught in a sting in Caloocan City on Tuesday for...
Nation
fbtw
LPA may intensify as it nears land

LPA may intensify as it nears land

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A low-pressure area spotted off the coast of Mindanao may intensify into a tropical depression today as it makes its way toward...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with