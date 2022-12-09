Go aids Noveleta flood victims

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go remains dedicated to his vision of a more disaster-resilient Philippines as he visited Noveleta, Cavite on Tuesday, where he handed out support for the recovery of more than 1,000 typhoon victims in Barangay San Antonio.

In his speech, Go reaffirmed his commitment to push for a legislative measure that will create the Department of Disaster Resilience, a Cabinet-level agency that will ensure that communities are adaptive, disaster-resilient and safe.

Senate Bill 188, which he authored, aims to create a more efficient and whole-of-nation approach to address calamities by bringing together concerned agencies under a single department.

Go and his team mounted the relief operation at Unlad Noveleta gymnasium, where they distributed relief items such as grocery packs, meals, vitamins, face masks, and shirts to 1,333 typhoon victims. He gave cellular phones, shoes, watches and umbrellas to select recipients.

To hasten the recovery of the flood victims, a team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended financial assistance.

Go, who serves as chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, offered to assist calamity victims or residents with health issues.

He encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City and General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City.

Designed for poor and indigent patients, Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops where Filipinos may conveniently avail of medical assistance from the DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Center Act. There are now 153 operational centers nationwide.