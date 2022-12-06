^

Nation

Ex-Batangas vice governor Ricky Recto dies, 59

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 11:14am
Ex-Batangas vice governor Ricky Recto dies, 59
File photo of former Batangas Vice Gov. Ricky Recto
Office of Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Former Batangas Vice Gov. Ricky Recto has died at the age of 59, his brother, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, announced Tuesday without disclosing the cause of death.

“Words are hard to come by to express the sorrow of losing him, but we take comfort in our fond memories of him to overcome the pain we feel,” the House lawmaker said in a statement.

He added: “We are touched by your kind words and prayers, but in the meantime, we ask for the time and space to grieve in private.”

He said their family is discussing a simple memorial for his older brother, the details of which may be announced soon.

The older Recto was among the challengers for Batangas governor in the 2022 polls, but backed out in April without giving a clear reason and instead supported incumbent Gov. Hermilando Mandanas.

Three months later, Ricky faced complaints for allegedly assaulting an agent of a person in authority and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Ricky also faced complaints of two counts of murder and frustrated murder in connection with the 2006 bombing of the vehicle of former Batangas Gov. Armand Sanchez. These raps were dropped by the Department of Justice in 2014 for lack of evidence.

RICKY RECTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6 die in Cagayan de Oro road mishap

6 die in Cagayan de Oro road mishap

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 11 hours ago
Six persons died while 15 others were injured in a vehicular accident in this city at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

By John Unson | 2 days ago
Two thieves landed in jail after unconsciously selling a stolen motorcycle to its rightful owner here Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Lapid murder: Bantag submits counter-affidavit

Lapid murder: Bantag submits counter-affidavit

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag has submitted his counter-affidavit in response to the criminal charges...
Nation
fbtw
Roderick Paulate gets 62 years for &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; employees

Roderick Paulate gets 62 years for ‘ghost’ employees

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 3 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced former Quezon City councilor Roderick Paulate to up to 62 years in prison for graft and falsification...
Nation
fbtw

3 human trafficking victims rescued; Chinese nabbed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Two women and a teenage girl believed to be victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation were rescued at a condominium building in Pasay City on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-1 Roosevelt station reopens

LRT-1 Roosevelt station reopens

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Train passengers can heave a sigh of relief after the Roosevelt station of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 reopened yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Fair weather this week &ndash; PAGASA

Fair weather this week – PAGASA

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Most parts of the country will have fair weather for the next seven days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Nation
fbtw
Night fares? LTFRB warns EDSA bus firms

Night fares? LTFRB warns EDSA bus firms

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has reminded the public that bus rides along the EDSA carousel are...
Nation
fbtw
5 NCR malls picked as voter registration sites

5 NCR malls picked as voter registration sites

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has chosen five malls in the National Capital Region for its “register anywhere” campaign,...
Nation
fbtw

Workers seek P100 per day Metro Manila wage hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Labor groups yesterday filed a petition for a P100 daily wage increase for Metro Manila workers with the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with