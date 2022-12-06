Ex-Batangas vice governor Ricky Recto dies, 59

MANILA, Philippines — Former Batangas Vice Gov. Ricky Recto has died at the age of 59, his brother, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, announced Tuesday without disclosing the cause of death.

“Words are hard to come by to express the sorrow of losing him, but we take comfort in our fond memories of him to overcome the pain we feel,” the House lawmaker said in a statement.

He added: “We are touched by your kind words and prayers, but in the meantime, we ask for the time and space to grieve in private.”

He said their family is discussing a simple memorial for his older brother, the details of which may be announced soon.

The older Recto was among the challengers for Batangas governor in the 2022 polls, but backed out in April without giving a clear reason and instead supported incumbent Gov. Hermilando Mandanas.

Three months later, Ricky faced complaints for allegedly assaulting an agent of a person in authority and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Ricky also faced complaints of two counts of murder and frustrated murder in connection with the 2006 bombing of the vehicle of former Batangas Gov. Armand Sanchez. These raps were dropped by the Department of Justice in 2014 for lack of evidence.