LGUs suspend classes as heavy rains hit Surigao, Agusan areas

Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 2:25pm
PAGASA's mobile doppler radars
Warren Francisco for Philstar.com

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines (Philippine News Agency) — A heavy rainfall or Orange rainfall warning was issued Monday morning in Surigao del Sur province, prompting local government units to suspend classes.

Issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the rainfall warning also was disseminated in the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Surigao del Norte.

In Surigao del Sur, Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel issued an order for the cancellation of classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 levels in public and private schools.

"The order is a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situations that may be brought about by the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds," Pimentel's memorandum said.

Suspension of classes was also issued in the towns of Carrascal, Barobo, San Miguel, Tago, Tagbina, Cortes and Cantilan in the same province.

The respective Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Offices in Surigao del Sur have also warned residents to be alert amidst the heavy rains being experienced in the area.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel has directed all the mayors to be on "standby protocol" and to take necessary precautionary measures amidst the rainfall warning in the province.

The mayors were also ordered to monitor advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration regularly, the round-the-clock manning of operations centers, monitoring of major river systems in their localities and submit updates to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

In Agusan del Sur, the PDRRMO is monitoring the water levels in its major rivers, particularly the Ojot, Wawa, Libang, Moasan, Kasilan, Gibong, Adgaoan, Simulao, Kayonan, and Andanan waterways.
 
Residents living near the river systems were warned to stay on alert and take precautionary measures in case of emergencies. — Philippine News Agency/ Alexander Lopez

