3 minors dead in 'shootout' with cops

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 5:31pm
3 minors dead in 'shootout' with cops
Stock image of a gun.
Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen shot dead three teenagers in an alleged shootout in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat at about midnight Thursday.

Major Jenahmeel Toñacao, chief of the Lambayong police, told reporters Saturday policemen were to stop for inspection the three minors, together riding a motorcycle, at a checkpoint in Barangay Didtaras but they sped away.

Toñacao said they fired at policemen who cornered them after a brief chase, provoking a brief gunfight that resulted in their death.

Toñacao said police forensic experts found two .45 caliber pistols beside the cadavers of the slain minors and recovered a sachet of shabu from the trouser pocket of one of them.

Relatives have urged the Commission on Human Rights to look into the incident, insisting that the three minors were victims of a “rubout” and were unarmed.

