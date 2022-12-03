^

2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 3:47pm
2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner
Stock image of a motorcycle.
Image by Cicero7 from Pixabay

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two thieves landed in jail after unconsciously selling a stolen motorcycle to its rightful owner here Friday.

Mosram Adam and Sul Kipos, both residents of Pikit town in Cotabato province, fell in an entrapment operation by personnel of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 1 led by Major John Vincent Bravo, laid with the help of Alliudin Aliman, owner of the stolen Honda XRM 125 motorcycle.

The duo did not know that Aliman was the owner of the motorcycle that they stole several days before while parked along a street in Barangay Rosary Heights 3 here.

The entrapment operation was laid after Aliman discovered that Adam and Kipos had posted a photo of his missing motorcycle on Facebook and captioned it for sale, with contact numbers that interested parties can call for inquiries.

Aliman duped Adam and Kipos by pretending he was in for a deal and, with the help of Bravo and his subordinates, recovered from them his motorcycle.

The two suspects are now clamped down in a police detention facility awaiting prosecution.

