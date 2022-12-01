^

Coast Guard training facility, base pushed in Occidental Mindoro

Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 5:44pm
This handout photo shows the BRP Malabrigo on December 23, 2021.
Philippine Coast Guard release

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard and Rep. Leody Tarriela (Occidental Mindoro) are calling for the creation of a training center and a response base in Occidental Mindoro. 

Tarriela’s resolution at the House of Representatives emphasized the agency’s need for additional funding to support the construction of the two centers so the Coast Guard can conduct more security operations in the province.

"It will also provide employment and boost the economic development of the province since its construction entails labor and manpower, " Tarriela also said.

The PCG currently has five regional training centers: Bagac, Bataan; Taguig City; San Fernando in La Union; Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental; and in Zamboanga City. The centers can only accommodate 4,000 trainees per cycle.

The local government unit of coastal Paluan town will be donating a parcel of land for the project. 

Tarriela noted that it may be a "staging point of Coast Guard ships for the preparation of response missions to Bajo Masinloc in Zambales and Kalayaan Group in Islands in the West Philippine Sea." 

"We are confident that our trustworthy lawmakers will consider his proposals for us to boost our capability in securing the country’s 37,000 coastline, safeguarding our local fishermen, conducting maritime law enforcement operations, protecting our rich marine resources, and providing our fellow Filipinos with humanitarian assistance in times of emergencies," Coast Guard Adm. Artemio Abu said. – Kaycee Valmonte

