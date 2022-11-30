^

First week of PAL Baguio-Cebu flights already fully-booked

November 30, 2022 | 2:25pm
First week of PAL Baguio-Cebu flights already fully-booked
This undated photo shows tourists riding a boat on a man-made lake in Burnham Park in Baguio City.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The first week of flights to and from Loakan Airport in Baguio City have already been fully booked, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.

Magalong said that most of the visitors who will be travelling to the city are from Cebu City. He said many Baguio residents also want to visit Cebu City.

The City Government of Baguio earlier announced that Loakan Airport will start its operations on December 16, 2022. 

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will be operating the following flights using Bombardier Q400 aircraft:

  • PR2230 Cebu-Baguio - 8:50 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. 
  • PR2231 Baguio-Cebu - 11:10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said two weeks ago that the rehabilitation of the airport is nearly complete. Philippine Airlines and CAAP conducted a test flight on November 28 in preparation for the resumption of operations at the Loakan Airport.

The City Government of Baguio earlier announced that Loakan Airport will start its operations on December 16, 2022.
