CAFGU man hurt in Maguindanao del Norte shooting dies

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 12:11pm
Satellite image shows Buldon town in Maguindanao.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — One of two militiamen wounded in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Buldon, Maguindanao before dawn Monday died in a hospital, bringing the number of fatalities in the attack to four.

Officials of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office and relatives of Arnel Cayanan, a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, told reporters Tuesday morning that he succumbed to bullet wounds late Monday.

Three of Cayanan's companions — fellow militiamen Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozada and Dondon Ahito — were killed on the spot when gunmen on motorcycles attacked their makeshift outpost in Barangay Edcor in Buldon town in Maguindanao del Norte.

They were guarding a bridge damaged by Tropical Storm Paeng in late October and that was set for repair by engineers.

A fifth CAFGU member, Carlbertson Baggay, is being treated for gunshot wounds.

