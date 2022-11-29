^

Nation

Trader loses P5.75 million to gold scammers

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A businessman lost P5.75 million to a group of scammers who promised he would receive hundreds of millions worth of shares from the sale of gold bars said to be owned by the late president Ferdinand Marcos and deposited at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on a complaint filed at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) anti-fraud division, the victim made dealings with Emiterio Aggasid, 86; Aniano Gemina; Herminia Espiritu, 63; Anthony Ilos; Vie Jay Samar; Carlos Paz de Asis; Mario Casabal and Madelyn Santos since 2021.

The NBI said the complainant was offered by Aggasid to become a financier for Haggai Precious Metals Trading Corp., which has a safekeeping contract for the gold bars owned by another company, Real Mines Development Corp. and headed by Gemina.

The victim said he was enticed to become an investor and paid P5 million for the renewal of safekeeping receipt for 6,000 metric tons of gold bars allegedly owned by Marcos and kept at the BSP.

The payment was allegedly received by Aggasid, Gemina, Ilos and Samar in the presence of De Asis and Casabal, who introduced themselves as BSP employees.

Aggasid and Gemina supposedly promised the complainant he would receive P700 million in exchange for his investment.

Gemina allegedly demanded another P500,000 in miscellaneous fee from the victim.

De Asis and Casabal asked for P250,000 to renew the accreditation of Real Mines Development Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to the NBI.

After several months, the victim said he did not receive any amount in exchange for his investment, prompting him to file a complaint against the suspects at the NBI last July.

The NBI said Real Mines Development Corp. is not accredited with the SEC.

The NBI added that De Asis is facing a complaint for estafa before a court in Western Visayas. Gemina was charged with murder in Malabon, which he claimed had been settled.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bus bomb suspects slain in &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

2 bus bomb suspects slain in ‘shootout’

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two suspects tagged in a recent bomb attack on a passenger bus in Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat were killed in an alleged shootout...
Nation
fbtw

Manila signs partnerships with 3 Leyte towns

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Manila city government has entered into partnerships with three towns in Leyte for the development of education, economy and tourism sectors.
Nation
fbtw
Gunmen kill 3 CAFGUs guarding bridge repairs in Maguindanao

Gunmen kill 3 CAFGUs guarding bridge repairs in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Two other CAFGUs were wounded in the attack.
Nation
fbtw

1,008 HFMD cases detected in Batangas

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Over 1,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been detected in Batangas, health autorities reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

3 slain in Maguindanao attack

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Three militiamen were killed while two others were wounded in an attack by local terrorists in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr: 69 of 72 MRT trains overhauled

DOTr: 69 of 72 MRT trains overhauled

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation is nearing completion of the overhaul of 72 train cars of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3,...
Nation
fbtw
MMC pushes single ticketing system in Metro Manila

MMC pushes single ticketing system in Metro Manila

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The Metro Manila Council will prioritize the implementation of a unified ticketing system in the National Capital Region to...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: 7-day ops yield P21 million drugs

PNP: 7-day ops yield P21 million drugs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group seized more than P21 million worth of drugs during anti-narcotics operations...
Nation
fbtw
LGU vows to help solve ROW issue in Calax

LGU vows to help solve ROW issue in Calax

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The municipal government of Silang in Cavite has vowed to help resolve issues on right-of-way involving the Cavite-Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Eastern Samar town execs&rsquo; conviction for graft affirmed

Eastern Samar town execs’ conviction for graft affirmed

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of four officials of Guiuan, Eastern Samar in connection with the anomalous procurement...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with