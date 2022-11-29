Trader loses P5.75 million to gold scammers

MANILA, Philippines — A businessman lost P5.75 million to a group of scammers who promised he would receive hundreds of millions worth of shares from the sale of gold bars said to be owned by the late president Ferdinand Marcos and deposited at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on a complaint filed at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) anti-fraud division, the victim made dealings with Emiterio Aggasid, 86; Aniano Gemina; Herminia Espiritu, 63; Anthony Ilos; Vie Jay Samar; Carlos Paz de Asis; Mario Casabal and Madelyn Santos since 2021.

The NBI said the complainant was offered by Aggasid to become a financier for Haggai Precious Metals Trading Corp., which has a safekeeping contract for the gold bars owned by another company, Real Mines Development Corp. and headed by Gemina.

The victim said he was enticed to become an investor and paid P5 million for the renewal of safekeeping receipt for 6,000 metric tons of gold bars allegedly owned by Marcos and kept at the BSP.

The payment was allegedly received by Aggasid, Gemina, Ilos and Samar in the presence of De Asis and Casabal, who introduced themselves as BSP employees.

Aggasid and Gemina supposedly promised the complainant he would receive P700 million in exchange for his investment.

Gemina allegedly demanded another P500,000 in miscellaneous fee from the victim.

De Asis and Casabal asked for P250,000 to renew the accreditation of Real Mines Development Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to the NBI.

After several months, the victim said he did not receive any amount in exchange for his investment, prompting him to file a complaint against the suspects at the NBI last July.

The NBI said Real Mines Development Corp. is not accredited with the SEC.

The NBI added that De Asis is facing a complaint for estafa before a court in Western Visayas. Gemina was charged with murder in Malabon, which he claimed had been settled.