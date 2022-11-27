2 suspects in Sultan Kudarat bus bombing caught in Cotabato City

Emergency responders attend the bus passengers hurt in an explosion in Tacurong City on November 6, 2022.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested in Cotabato City on Sunday morning two suspects in the November 6 bombing of a bus in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province that left a passenger dead and 11 others hurt.

Police Brig Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, identified the suspects as Aiman Mandi and Akmad Martin.

He said the operation that led to their arrest was a joint initiative of PRO-BAR and units of the Police Regional Office-12 under Police Brig Gen. Jamili Macaraeg.

Guyguyon said Mandi and Martin both belong to the Dawlah Islamiya terror group and were nabbed after a Sultan Kudarat court issued warrants for their arrest.

Police said the suspects shot at police and military personnel who were approaching their hideout in Purok Pinen in Rosary Heights. They were eventually cornered and arrested by securitry forces.

Sources from intelligence units of PRO-BAR and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters Sunday besides their involvement in the November 6 bombing of a unit of a Yellow Bus Line in Tacurong City, Mandi and Martin are also suspects in the bombing four years ago of the South Seas Mall that left a minor dead and seven others injured.

Senior Army and police intelligence officers said Mandi and Martin also have links to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.