Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Ilocos Norte

MANILA, Philippines — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Burgos town in Ilocos Norte on Friday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck four kilometers south of Burgos at around 11:05 p.m.

The quake had a depth of focus of 20 kms and was tectonic in origin.

It was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in Adams, Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Laoag City, Nueva Era, Pagudpud, Vintar and Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 or moderately strong in Badoc, Banna, Batac City, Carasi, Currimao, Dingras, Dumalneg, Marcos, Paoay, Piddig, Pinili, Sarrat and San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte; Sinait and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur, and Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay and Tineg in Abra.

Phivolcs said the temblor was felt at Intensity 3 in Bantay, Lidlidda, Sta. Catalina and San Vicente in Ilocos Sur; Solsona, Ilocos Norte, and Bontoc, Mountain Province.

The quake was felt at Intensity 2 in Santa, Ilocos Sur, Buguias and Mankayan in Benguet and Sagada, Mountain Province.

There was no expected damage from the quake, but aftershocks may occur, according to Phivolcs.