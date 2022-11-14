Cebu Pacific increases flights to Bali

The airline, in cooperation with Aneka Kartika Tours and Travel Services, brought 20 journalists from the Philippines on a familiarization trip recently in a bid to encourage more tourists from the Philippines to explore Bali.

MANILA, Philippines — Beginning last month, Cebu Pacific has increased its service between Manila and the Indonesian resort island of Bali from five times a week to seven.

The media workers were accommodated on Kuta and Seminyak beaches, which are famous for recreational and entertainment facilities, as well as the cultural center of the Island of the Gods in Ubud.

On Nov. 6, Cebu Pacific, the country’s leading airline, received its fourth Airbus 330NEO. The aircraft uses sustainable aviation fuel to fly non-stop from Toulouse, France to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Cebu Pacific is the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to incorporate the use of sustainable aviation fuel or SAF into its operations, when it took delivery of its third A330NEO in May.

“We are happy to take delivery of another aircraft powered by SAF. We remain committed in our sustainability journey and we will continuously push these eco-friendly initiatives to be the greenest airline in Asia,” Alex Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific, said.

The airline will take delivery of another A320NEO aircraft in December.