MMDA: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Metro Manila mall hours to start next week

File photo shows vehicles stuck in traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on April 18.

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the Christmas season, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and mall owners and operators in the capital region have agreed to adjust mall operations from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. from Nov.14, 2022 until Jan. 6, 2023.

The decision came as a result of a consultative meeting with major stakeholders at the MMDA New Building in Pasig City, the MMDA said in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said the agency requested mall operators to adjust their mall hours to alleviate the expected heavier traffic jams during the Christmas season.

"Starting November 14, malls in NCR will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. instead of their usual operating hours. We have to implement remedial measures to reduce traffic congestion," said Artes.

“Mall-wide sales will be only allowed during weekends. Also, deliveries will be from 11pm to 5am only. Exempted from the regulation are deliveries of perishable goods, restaurants serving breakfast, and groceries.”

Citing data from the Land Transportation Office, the MMDA said earlier that the vehicular volume in EDSA has already well exceeded its last recorded pre-pandemic levels as restrictions continue to ease.

As of press time, registered vehicles in Metro Manila continue to increase from its earlier high 2.9 million last 2021 according to the MMDA.

Artes also added that mall operators were directed to submit their respective traffic management plans, and indicate their mall sales and promotional events two weeks before the said schedule.

"We will make a further study on their traffic management plan. We will deploy [the] necessary number of traffic enforcers to man the traffic," he stressed.

Artes also hinted at the possibility of lifting mall operating hours restrictions earlier than Jan. 6, 2023, depending on the traffic situation after Christmas.

"We will observe the traffic situation in the metropolis on December 26. If the traffic is normal and manageable, we will immediately lift the restrictions and announce it to the public," he said.

Present during the meeting were representatives from SM Malls, Robinson’s, Araneta Center, Greenhills Shopping Center, Ortigas Shopping Center, and Trinoma Vertis, among others.

Excavation activities also suspended

The MMDA chief also announced Tuesday the temporary suspension of all excavation activities in Metro Manila’s national roads effective midnight of Nov. 14, 2022 up to midnight of Jan. 6, 2023.

This includes road reblocking works, pipe laying, road upgrading and all other excavation works.

However, the following projects are not covered by the temporary suspension: