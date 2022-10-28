Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'

Fishermen unload their catch along the bay in Sorsogon, in the Philippines' Sorsogon province on October 28, 2022, ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Nalgae.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local governmant units have ordered the suspension of classes in schools and work in government offices due to Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae).

Paeng was last seen 410 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar with peak winds of 75 km per hour and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was moving west at 15 kph.

Below is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes and work on October 28 due to inclement weather (Can't view the thread? Click here.):