^

Nation

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 10:47am
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'
Fishermen unload their catch along the bay in Sorsogon, in the Philippines' Sorsogon province on October 28, 2022, ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Nalgae.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — Several local governmant units have ordered the suspension of classes in schools and work in government offices due to Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae).

Paeng was last seen 410 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar with peak winds of 75 km per hour and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was moving west at 15 kph. 

Below is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes and work on October 28 due to inclement weather (Can't view the thread? Click here.):

 

 

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO wants&nbsp;driver&rsquo;s license of Ferrari owner suspended&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;

LTO wants driver’s license of Ferrari owner suspended    

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has recommended a 90-day suspension of the driver’s license of the registered owner...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Panglao mayor gets 40 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Former mayor Leonila Montero of Panglao, Bohol may spend up to 40 years in prison after she was convicted of graft over the illegal hiring of consultants of the municipal government in 2013.
Nation
fbtw
6 Caloocan cops who robbed vendor axed

6 Caloocan cops who robbed vendor axed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Six anti-drug operatives of the Caloocan City police were dismissed from the service yesterday after they were accused of...
Nation
fbtw

Cavite robbery: 3 cops face raps

By Ed Amoroso | 12 hours ago
Three policemen were among the nine persons facing criminal complaints in connection with a robbery in General Trias, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw

Intramuros workers get P1 million livelihood aid

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Pedicab drivers, ambulant vendors and other tourism workers in Intramuros, Manila yesterday received over P1 million in livelihood assistance.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NDRRMC: 85 hurt, 44k families affected by Abra quake

NDRRMC: 85 hurt, 44k families affected by Abra quake

3 hours ago
The number of injured persons due to the 6.4-magnitude quake that rocked Abra earlier this week has risen to 85, according...
Nation
fbtw
1 dead, 1 hurt as SUV crashes in Malate

1 dead, 1 hurt as SUV crashes in Malate

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
A man died and his companion was seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a motorcycle along Taft Avenue...
Nation
fbtw
Over 7,000 to take Ateneo entrance test

Over 7,000 to take Ateneo entrance test

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ateneo de Manila University will hold this weekend its pen-and-paper...
Nation
fbtw
Group condemns arrest of labor organizer

Group condemns arrest of labor organizer

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Human rights advocate group Karapatan has condemned the arrest of labor union organizer Benjamin Cordero in Quezon City on...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos reappointment of PPA chief lauded

Marcos reappointment of PPA chief lauded

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
President Marcos’ reappointment of lawyer Jay Daniel Santiago as general manager of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with