MMDA deploying 1,500 personnel for Undas

Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 3:59pm
MMDA deploying 1,500 personnel for Undas
Caretakers clean and paint the tombs at the Manila North Cemetery in Manila on October 22, 2022 in preparation for the All Souls' Day.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will be deploying 1,500 personnel in key locations in Metro Manila to ensure order during this year's traditional observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, it said Tuesday. 

MMDA chair Carlo Dimayuga said in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday afternoon that the personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Road Emergency Group, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, and Task Force Special Operations would be deployed upon activation of the "Oplan Undas 2022" from October 28 until November 2. 

"The MMDA is all set to undertake measures on traffic management, cleanup operations, road emergency and public assistance, and clearing of road obstructions in preparation for Undas," he said. 

During the inspection of several bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City, Dimayuga reiterated that provincial buses are only allowed to utilize the designated back door exits to avoid traffic gridlock on EDSA. Among the bus terminals inspected were Five Star and Baliwag Transit located along EDSA. 

Aside from bus terminals, traffic personnel will be deployed to major roads leading to cemeteries and transportation hubs as thousands are expected to travel to their provinces to pay respect to their loved ones. They will also focus their operations on entry and exit points to and from Metro Manila. 

The Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or number coding scheme is suspended on October 31; and November 1 (All Saints’ Day), both of which have since been declared special non-working holidays. 

"No day off, no absent policy will be enforced among traffic enforcers for Undas...The agency is providing traffic assistance to ensure faster turnaround of buses," Dimayuga also said. 

The Road Emergency Group will also set up public assistance centers with tents and ambulances to provide public assistance and rescue services at Metro Manila's five major cemeteries, including Manila North Cemetery, South Cemetery, Loyola Memorial Park, Bagbag Public Cemetery, and San Juan Public Cemetery. 

Sidewalk and road clearing groups have also been tasked to remove all forms of obstructions on major roads, particularly those leading to cemeteries, while members of the Metro Parkways Clearing Group will be in charge of maintaining the cleanliness in the vicinity of cemeteries and memorial parks. 

The Metrobase Command Center and Digital Media Group are tasked to monitor traffic situations in the metropolis, addressing public concerns and providing real-time traffic updates. 

