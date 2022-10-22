^

Nation

621 households in MIMAROPA graduates from 4Ps

Paul Jaysent Fos - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 9:07am
621 households in MIMAROPA graduates from 4Ps
The graduates of 4Ps in Oriental Mindoro.
DSWD Mimaropa

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Mimaropa has announced that six hundred twenty-one (621) households graduated this year from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The Pugay Tagumpay ceremonial graduation was held at John Paul College Gymnasium, Roxas, Oriental Mindoro.

The Pugay Tagumpay celebrated the success of the 4Ps beneficiaries from the municipalities of Roxas, Mansalay, Gloria, and Bulalacao, which are now considered non-poor after attaining self-sufficiency.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, in his keynote message delivered by Undersecretary for Special Concerns Vilma B. Cabrera, congratulated the graduates and recognized the families’ efforts and dedication in improving their living conditions despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Napatunayan ninyo na kahit na anumang pagsubok, gaya ng pandemya na lubos na nakaapekto sa pamumuhay ng mga Pilipino at ng buong mundo, ay kaya pa rin nating mapaunlad ang ating pamumuhay. Lubos din kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyo dahil isa kayo sa mga pruweba na ang mga serbisyo at programa ng DSWD at ng ating pamahalaan ay nakatutulong sa mga lubos na nangangailangan (You have proven that despite the challenges, like the pandemic that greatly affected the lives of Filipinos and the whole world, you can still improve your lives. We are also grateful to you for being one of the proofs that the services and programs of the DSWD and our government can help those who are in dire need),” Undersecretary Cabrera recited.

Cabrera also assured the 4Ps graduates that the department would continue to work with the local government units to provide various assistance to them, including the other sectors, such as persons with disabilities (PWD), solo parents, and senior citizens.

The graduation ceremony was attended by DSWD Assistant Secretary for Luzon Affairs Marites M. Maristela; Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose S. Cajipe; Congressman Alfonso V. Umali Jr.; Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor; and Roxas Mayor Leo G. Cusi.

--

Romblon News Network is a regional partner of Philstar.com. 

4PS

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT

ROMBLON
