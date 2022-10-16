Teacher accused of sexually abusing students

Gen. Pio del Pilar National High School said on Friday it condemns the alleged sexual abuse committed by its teacher against one of its students.

MANILA, Philippines — A teacher from a public school in Makati is under fire after he was accused of molesting his students.

“The school has coordinated with the authorities about the matter and will assist them throughout the investigation,” the school said in a statement.

The school also promised to provide the necessary assistance to affected students, such as provisions for psychosocial first aid.

“The school is committed to make our schools a safe space for our learners and teachers,” it said.

The school did not identify the teacher but netizens have named him on Facebook. Radio station RMN dzXL, in a Facebook post, named the teacher as Jamin Candolesas.

Several alleged victims came out with stories of abuse they received from the teacher.

One of the supposed victims said the teacher touched her without her consent while another said the educator forced her to do a sexual act.