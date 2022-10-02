^

Nation

Rerouting in Pasig on October 3 for Metro Manila Subway groundbreaking

October 2, 2022 | 12:43pm
Rerouting in Pasig on October 3 for Metro Manila Subway groundbreaking
The DOTr said it would proceed with the lowering of the tunnel boring machine for the Metro Manila Subway project by May and begin underground works by August.
MANILA, Philippines — Motorists in Pasig City are advised to reroute to Lanuza Avenue as parts of Meralco Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday to for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Metro Manila subway. 

The Pasig City Public Information Office said Meralco Avenue (North Bound), flyover (Meralco Avenue - Northbound), and the service road (Meralco Avenue - Northbound) will be unavailable. Motorists are advised to take the following routes:

From Meralco Avenue (Northbound) going EDSA via Ortigas Ave.: 

  • Take Julia Vargas Ave., left to Lanuza Ave., left to Ortigas Ave. to the destination
  • Take SM Megamall road to the destination

From Meralco Avenue (Northbound) going to Rizal via Ortigas Avenue:

  • Take Julia Vargas Avenue, left to Lanuza Avenue, left to Ortigas Avenue to the destination

From Meralco Avenue (Northbound) going to Rizal via Ortigas Avenue:

  • Take Lanuza Avenue to the destination

Beginning 9 p.m. October 3, the north and southbound portions of Meralco Avenue will be closed until 2028 to give way for the construction of the Metro Manila subway project. This includes the front part of Capitol Commons until the corner of Shaw Boulevard.

The subway will be the first underground mass transit system in the country, serving 370,000 daily once operational. It will span 33 kilometers from Valenzuela City to Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, cutting through three central business district.

The P488-billion project is funded by the Japanese government through a Tokyu-Tobishima-Megawide joint venture.

