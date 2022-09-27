NCRPO confirms Forbes Park shooting in home of Pharmally exec

Rose Nono Lin in this picture from her Facebook page on Oct. 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — A shooting incident in the gated subdivision of Forbes Park shocked residents on the night of September 26, Metro Manila police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spot report Philstar.com acquired from the National Capital Region Police Office, SWAT personnel and tactical motorcycle riding units were deployed to respond to the call at about 9:50 p.m. Monday night.

Responding officers identified the suspect as one Julius Cortez, a driver and security guard, in 14 Narra Street, South Forbes Park.

Two private security guards — Jay Ar Tomenio and Eugene Sitjar — were found dead on the spot, per the report. Sitjar was shot in the head and died instantly, while his companion Tomenio was shot in his waist.

A witness, one Bernard Saquing, told responding investigators that the suspect was drunk and asking for food before he pulled his gun on the victims.

Cortez was able to escape, and Makati police said a search has since been launched.

"After the shooting, the suspect fled from unkown direction and a continuous manhunt operation being undertaken (sic.) by SWAT and TMRU personnel of this station for possible arrest," the report by Makati City Police Station reads.

Recovered at the crime scene were two shell casings, three fired bullets, and one deformed 9mm caliber jacket.

The shooting happened in the house allegedly rented by Rose Nono Lin, a former congressional candidate who was investigated at the Senate for her role as treasurer and incorporator of controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

It also took place just across the street from the home of Duterte economic adviser Michael Yang, another major player in the Pharmally fiasco who has since gone into hiding.

Incidentally, on the same street is the family mansion of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In the 18th Congress, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered the arrest of Lin and four others for skipping the hearings on the spurious multibillion-peso transactions between Pharmally and the budget department.

Lin's lawyers at the time asked for a temporary restraining order and injunction to stop the Senate from enforcing an arrest order against her for ten days, saying she is in the hospital and needs surgery.