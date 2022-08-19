QC hits Colegio de San Lorenzo for requiring parents to sign waiver before getting refund

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City on Friday hit the management of Colegio de San Lorenzo for requiring parents of students to sign waivers before getting refunds of tuition and other payments from the school as it threatened legal action over what it claimed to be possible violations on the part of the school.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and City Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro disclosed that the city is looking at legal action over the school's lack of building permit, alleged illegal construction and violation of easement of waterways.

“It is not the obligation of the parents to sign a waiver. The school cannot use the waiver as a requirement before they can get a refund,” Belmonte said.

“The school cannot limit the legal options of the parents of students affected by its sudden closure by requiring them to sign a waiver,” Casimiro added.

According to Casimiro, the school allegedly failed to comply with the Department of Building Official order to rectify the structure it erected and observe the easement of waterways, despite repeated warnings.

The DBO will file criminal charges against the property owners for violations of the Building Code while the school's business permit is also deemed revoked. "The City Government will study all legal options against the property owner," said Casimiro.

Casimiro said CDSL should fulfill its commitment to refund the payment of parents and students after it suddenly announced its permanent closure on Monday, August 15 - supposedly the first day of its academic year - over what it said was the lack of financial viability moving forward.

"CDSL has caused a lot of trouble to their students. I hope they don't add to the harm they caused by obliging them to sign a waiver," said Belmonte.

"The receipt that they can give as proof that the money has been refunded is enough," Casimiro added.

City assisting affected students, CSL faculty and staff

The City Legal Department and the Education Affairs Unit have been monitoring compliance with the refund of school fees, the city said, saying 343 basic education students and 443 college students are ready to claim and have already claimed their refund as of the last count.

The Legal Aid Office under the City Legal Department is also providing legal assistance and advice while the Education Affairs Unit has been coordinating with prospective schools for the transfer of displaced students.

As for the CDSL teachers and non-teaching personnel who lost their jobs, the city government will refer them to the Public Employment Service Office and other concerned offices for possible job placement or livelihood opportunities.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.