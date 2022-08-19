^

Nation

QC hits Colegio de San Lorenzo for requiring parents to sign waiver before getting refund

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 4:26pm
QC hits Colegio de San Lorenzo for requiring parents to sign waiver before getting refund
This picture shows the facade of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City
Google Images

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City on Friday hit the management of Colegio de San Lorenzo for requiring parents of students to sign waivers before getting refunds of tuition and other payments from the school as it threatened legal action over what it claimed to be possible violations on the part of the school. 

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and City Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro disclosed that the city is looking at legal action over the school's lack of building permit, alleged illegal construction and violation of easement of waterways.

“It is not the obligation of the parents to sign a waiver. The school cannot use the waiver as a requirement before they can get a refund,” Belmonte said. 

“The school cannot limit the legal options of the parents of students affected by its sudden closure by requiring them to sign a waiver,” Casimiro added. 

According to Casimiro, the school allegedly failed to comply with the Department of Building Official order to rectify the structure it erected and observe the easement of waterways, despite repeated warnings.

The DBO will file criminal charges against the property owners for violations of the Building Code while the school's business permit is also deemed revoked. "The City Government will study all legal options against the property owner," said Casimiro.

Casimiro said CDSL should fulfill its commitment to refund the payment of parents and students after it suddenly announced its permanent closure on Monday, August 15 - supposedly the first day of its academic year - over what it said was the lack of financial viability moving forward. 

"CDSL has caused a lot of trouble to their students. I hope they don't add to the harm they caused by obliging them to sign a waiver," said Belmonte.

"The receipt that they can give as proof that the money has been refunded is enough," Casimiro added.

City assisting affected students, CSL faculty and staff 

The City Legal Department and the Education Affairs Unit have been monitoring compliance with the refund of school fees, the city said, saying 343 basic education students and 443 college students are ready to claim and have already claimed their refund as of the last count.  

The Legal Aid Office under the City Legal Department is also providing legal assistance and advice while the Education Affairs Unit has been coordinating with prospective schools for the transfer of displaced students. 

As for the CDSL teachers and non-teaching personnel who lost their jobs, the city government will refer them to the Public Employment Service Office and other concerned offices for possible job placement or livelihood opportunities. 

-----

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.

 

COLEGIO DE SAN LORENZO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NCCA stops demolition of Capitol Theater

NCCA stops demolition of Capitol Theater

17 hours ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has issued a cease and desist order against the ongoing demolition of the...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City school&rsquo;s business permit revoked

Quezon City school’s business permit revoked

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City government has revoked the business permit issued to the Colegio de San Lorenzo due to several violations...
Nation
fbtw
SC OKs transfer of ex-BI execs to Bilibid

SC OKs transfer of ex-BI execs to Bilibid

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld a 2021 Sandiganbayan decision ordering the transfer to the New Bilibid Prison of former Bureau...
Nation
fbtw

DOJ indicts bank exec in Wirecard mess

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted an assistant manager of the Bank of the Philippine Islands for allegedly issuing falsified bank certificates in connection with a $2.1-billion scandal involving Munich-based...
Nation
fbtw

Passenger jumps onto LRT tracks

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A passenger jumped onto the tracks of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 at the Monumento station in Caloocan early yesterday morning, prompting the LRT-1 management to halt its operation.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Another bomb-maker surrenders in Maguindanao

Another bomb-maker surrenders in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Another bomb-maker in the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the Army and pledged allegiance to the...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec urges Maguindanao residents to vote with plebiscite preparations underway

Comelec urges Maguindanao residents to vote with plebiscite preparations underway

6 hours ago
"We're calling on Maguindanaoans to go out and vote."
Nation
fbtw
516 drivers get tickets as number coding resumes

516 drivers get tickets as number coding resumes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
At least 516 motorists received traffic violation tickets across Metro Manila yesterday, the first day of the full implementation...
Nation
fbtw
4 cops suspended for trike driver&rsquo;s death

4 cops suspended for trike driver’s death

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board has ordered the preventive suspension for 90 days of at least four...
Nation
fbtw

DTI sets price guide for school supplies

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has issued a price guide for school supplies to help consumers in their purchase of school items as classes are set to begin this month.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with