Man kills son over pet waste

Bebot Sison Jr., Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2022 | 12:00am

OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines — A man allegedly stabbed to death his son during an argument over dog waste in Barangay Sta. Rita in this city on Friday.

Belated police reports showed that Herminigildo San Pedro, 63, confronted Ronwaldo, 35, because he always found feces of his son’s pet dog in his room.

Herminigildo allegedly stabbed his son when the suspect tried to stop him from turning his ire on the victim’s wife.

The suspect did not resist and even turned over the kitchen knife he used when police came to arrest him.

In Bulacan, a 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old sister in Bocaue on Sunday night.

The victim sought the help of relatives who contacted her older sister, who in turn reported the incident to the police.

Initial investigation showed the suspect was drunk when he raped his sister at knifepoint.

