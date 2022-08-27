^

Nation

50 Blaans honed on tribal peace, development initiatives

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 5:18pm
50 Blaans honed on tribal peace, development initiatives
Participants to the workshop discussed various community concerns and issues, including interference by outsider religious leaders, on their wishes to harness for their benefit the natural resources obtainable in their ancestral domains. 

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Fifty members of the Blaan community just got capacitated on environmental protection, preservation of centuries-old peacekeeping practices and community representation in state-organized activities.

All 50 of them are from the Blaan-dominated Tampakan town in South Cotabato, about 14 kilometers from this city, the provincial capital.

Broadcast outfits here reported Saturday that the two-day workshop last week for Blaans comprising the Tampakan Municipal Indigenous Political Structure was jointly organized by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples-12 and a private benefactor, the Sagittarius Mines Incorporated, most known as SMI.

The SMI had produced in recent years almost 800 now employed professionals via its college scholarship program as one of its corporate social responsibility activities aiming to empower, through quality education, South Cotabato’s indigenous people. 

The firm is funding the schooling now of 31,000 grade school pupils, high school and college students, according to Saturday's radio reports, quoting local executives in South Cotabato province as saying.

Domingo Collado, Tampakan’s Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative, told reporters Saturday he and other tribal leaders in their municipality are thankful to the NCIP-12 and the SMI for embarking on the capacity-building workshop for 50 members of the tribe.

“It complemented our effort to educate our people that as Blaans we enjoy recognition and protection from the government as stated in the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act, a law for us so important," Collado said.

In a statement released Friday, the NCIP-12 said the capacity-building workshop for the 50 Blaans was a big boost to its effort of helping preserve their cultural identity as indigenous people, being original inhabitants of Tampakan.

The NCIP-12 said two experts on cultures and traditions of IP communities in central Mindanao, Fred Basino and Romy Martin, were main facilitators in the recent two-day workshop for 50 Blaans from Tampakan, held in General Santos City.

Dalena Samling, a Blaan tribal leader, said the NCIP-12 and the SMI are cooperating extensively on protecting Blaans from exploitation and neglect by government agencies.

“We have peace and calm in our ancestral lands through the concerted efforts of the Tampakan municipal government, the police, the military, the SMI and the NCIP-12,” Samling said.

Samling and Collado separately told reporters Saturday the workshop they attended also upgraded their knowledge on environmental protection in relation to their expected extraction soon of copper deposits in Tampakan.

Mining experts from abroad and from the central office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources had placed at no less than $200 billion (in US dollars) the value of the copper deposits in Tampakan, awaiting extraction.

 

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

5 influencers face raps for defacing bills

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Five social media influencers were charged before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office yesterday for allegedly defacing, mutilating, stapling and destroying currency notes.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City COVID-19 cases on downward trend &ndash; OCTA &nbsp;

Quezon City COVID-19 cases on downward trend – OCTA  

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Like the entire National Capital Region, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Quezon City is also on a downward trend, the...
Nation
fbtw
Criminal raps vs SUV driver downgraded &nbsp;

Criminal raps vs SUV driver downgraded  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Mandaluyong prosecutor’s office has downgraded the frustrated murder case filed against the driver of a sport utility...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese held for kidnap, rape of 2 women

Chinese held for kidnap, rape of 2 women

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A Chinese man allegedly involved in the abduction and rape of two women, a Cambodian and a Vietnamese, was arrested in Pasay...
Nation
fbtw
NPA surrenderee: Some commanders sexually assault women in their ranks

NPA surrenderee: Some commanders sexually assault women in their ranks

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three more members of the New People’s Army surrendered Wednesday, one of them told reporters about how rebel commanders...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
4 dead, 2 hurt in separate attacks in hostile Cotabato town

4 dead, 2 hurt in separate attacks in hostile Cotabato town

By John Unson | 52 minutes ago
Two were wounded in an ambush here Friday afternoon, just four hours after gunmen killed four motorists with assault rifles...
Nation
fbtw
Nine missing after ferry catches fire in Batangas

Nine missing after ferry catches fire in Batangas

9 hours ago
A ferry caught fire off a port near the Philippine capital Manila on Friday, leaving nine people missing and one injured,...
Nation
fbtw
CHED chief distances self from sister&rsquo;s arrest

CHED chief distances self from sister’s arrest

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has reiterated his support for the government’s anti-insurgency...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA launches &lsquo;libreng sakay&rsquo; &nbsp;

MMDA launches ‘libreng sakay’  

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday launched its “libreng sakay” program, which would send...
Nation
fbtw
17 more cops axed over trike driver&rsquo;s death

17 more cops axed over trike driver’s death

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Seventeen more police officers were sacked from their posts in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a tricycle...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with