Nation

Couple caught with P87.6 million drugs

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 11, 2022 | 12:00am
Couple caught with P87.6 million drugs
Anti-narcotics officers inspect P43 million worth of illegal drugs seized from a couple in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics officers confiscated yesterday around P87.6 million worth of illegal drugs from a couple during a sting in Cubao, Quezon City.

Alvin Rapinian, 26, and his partner Riza Bilbao, 25, were arrested at a house along 16th Avenue in Barangay San Roque at around 2:30 a.m.

Rapinian and Bilbao allegedly yielded 122.5 kilos of shabu, marijuana and cocaine as well as 7,594 Ecstasy tablets, according to Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Remus Medina.

Members of the Cubao police station 7 and Masambong police station 2 spearheaded the sting in response to intelligence information that the suspects were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Probers said the suspects did their transactions online, using delivery app services to transport illegal drugs.

Posing as a buyer, a policeman negotiated a drug deal with the suspects.

The suspects are being held on charges of drug trafficking.

Outgoing Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad lauded the policemen who took part in the operation.

“May this accomplishment serve as a warning to those who are engaged in unlawful activities,” he said in a statement.

