Magat Dam to release water today

MANILA, Philippines — Magat Dam is set to release water today due to continuous rains spawned by a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In an advisory issued yesterday, the National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA-MARIIS) said it would release 200 cubic meters of water at around 2 p.m.

It said water to be released may be increased depending on the amount of rainfall in the watershed.

The NIA-MARIIS said the water release, which was coordinated with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration and concerned local government units, would ensure a safe water level in the reservoir.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the water level in Magat’s watershed was at 188.41 meters. The reservoir inflow and outflow was both at 500.72 cubic meters per second. No spillway gate has been opened.

The dam is the source of irrigation for 80,000 hectares of farmland in Isabela and parts of Quirino and Cagayan.

In 2020, the management of Magat Dam was investigated for causing massive flooding that left 13 people dead in Cagayan.