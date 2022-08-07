Magnitude 3.9 aftershock jolts Abra

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Langiden, Abra yesterday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at about 2:36 p.m., was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.0 temblor that hit Northern Luzon on July 27.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4, which is classified as strong, in Bangued and Intensity 3 in Vigan, Ilocos, Sur.

Phivolcs said it has recorded more than 2,000 aftershocks of the July 27 quake.