^

Nation

104 new Omicron subvariant cases logged  

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 104 new cases of Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 have been detected in various regions across the country.

In a press briefing yesterday, Deparment of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said two new cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 were detected in Davao.

She said the patients are fully vaccinated and are now considered as recovered.

DOH records show that there are now 174 BA.2.12.1 cases in the country.

Seven new BA.4 cases were also detected, bringing the total to 104.

Vergeire said five persons from Soccsksargen and two from Davao tested positive for the BA.4 variant.

“All seven individuals are fully vaccinated and are now tagged as recovered,” she said.

The DOH said 95 additional BA.5 cases were also detected, 67 of them in Davao, 25 in Soccsksargen and  one each in Northern Mindanao, Caraga and the National Capital Region.

Vergeire said 52 of those infected are fully vaccinated, three are unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the 40 is still being verified.

She said 83 of the patients are now tagged as recovered, five remain in isolation while the status of the seven is under verification.

The DOH said there are now 3,107 cases of the BA.5 subvariant in the country.

Vergeire said the exposure, travel histories and health status of all those infected with the Omicron subvariants are being verified.

The DOH had earlier detected two cases of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, also known as ”Centaurus” in the country.

Experts have warned of a possible surge in COVID cases in the next two weeks due to the subvariant.

OMICRON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GenSan highway accident death toll now 10

GenSan highway accident death toll now 10

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Three more died in the gruesome highway accident here Thursday that caused the instant death of seven persons and injured...
Nation
fbtw

BF Parañaque gates now open to public

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Motorists can now pass through the gated community at BF Homes subdivision in Parañaque City.
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

12 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw
DOT takes action vs reported overpricing of food in Virgin Island, Panglao

DOT takes action vs reported overpricing of food in Virgin Island, Panglao

By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Tuesday assured the public that it is coordinating with concerned agencies regarding...
Nation
fbtw
Rainy across Philippines due to LPA, habagat

Rainy across Philippines due to LPA, habagat

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat and a low-pressure area spotted off Eastern Samar will bring rain over parts of the country...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Cop nabbed with P3.4 million shabu

Cop nabbed with P3.4 million shabu

By Ghio Ong | 51 minutes ago
A police officer was arrested for allegedly carrying 500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu during a sting in...
Nation
fbtw

‘Good leads’ in missing CEO case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has obtained what it described as good leads that could shed light on the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last...
Nation
fbtw
PNP, Caloocan support no-contact apprehension policy

PNP, Caloocan support no-contact apprehension policy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police and the Caloocan City government yesterday aired their support for the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
9,443 drug suspects caught in Metro Manila in 5 months

9,443 drug suspects caught in Metro Manila in 5 months

By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
Up to 9,443 drug suspects were arrested in Metro Manila in the past five months, the National Capital Region Police Office...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks raps vs NDF consultant

Court junks raps vs NDF consultant

By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
A Marikina court has dismissed the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against National Democratic Front...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with