^

Nation

Ex-Speaker Belmonte debunks rumors on death

Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 7:31pm
Ex-Speaker Belmonte debunks rumors on death
Former House Speaker Sonny Belmonte (center) attends the wake of late former president Fidel V. Ramos on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:01 p.m.) — A poster falsely announcing the death of Former House Speaker Feliciano "Sonny" Belmonte Jr. circulated in chat groups and on social media Thursday.

"I'm very much alive," Belmonte told his family, who had received expressions of grief and concern from friends who heard the baseless rumors.

Belmonte even attended the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos earlier today. There he spoke to reporters about what he remembers about the late leader, who passed away Sunday, July 31.

"He was a very, very capable leader. He had no favoritism," Belmonte said. "His decisions were always based on the reality of the facts."

Belmonte was first elected representative of Quezon City's Fourth District in 1991 at the start of the Ramos administration. He later served as speaker of the House of Representatives under President Benigno Aquino III from 2010 to 2016.

His daughter, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, released a statement Thursday night to deny the false reports about her father.

"There is absolutely no truth to this alleged 'Breaking News' item. By God's Grace, my father is alive, well, and in good spirits," Mayor Joy said.

She also thanked those who sent her family messages. "I would like to thank those who expressed concern, and took the time to verify if the reports were true or not I can assure everyone that my Dad is perfectly health," the mayor added.

Joy observed that the false rumors and posts were released synchronously, "like other fake news of this nature."

"Needless to say, I would like to request all truth-loving netizens to kindly refrain from sharing this false information, and if possible, correct it if they encounter it on their social media feeds," the mayor said.

FELICIANO BELMONTE JR.

SONNY BELMONTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

4 probed for disappearance of pharma firm CEO

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Four persons are being investigated by police for the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last month
Nation
fbtw
Westmincom honors US military liaison unit

Westmincom honors US military liaison unit

9 hours ago
Members of US Special Operations Task Force 511.2 were given Military Civic Action medals as they ended their tour of duty...
Nation
fbtw
'Mahjong scene in Marcos movie distorts history, casts doubt on Carmelites'

'Mahjong scene in Marcos movie distorts history, casts doubt on Carmelites'

2 days ago
"[I]f these pictures are portraying the events of February 1986, then the allusion to the Carmelite Order in Cebu is too obvious...
Nation
fbtw
Cop accused of rape surrenders

Cop accused of rape surrenders

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has reiterated its warning to NCRPO personnel who commit crimes against civilians...
Nation
fbtw

Manila declares 18 streets free of vendors

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has signed an executive order declaring 18 streets in the city where vendors and parking are not allowed.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Baguio City council eyes congestion fee for tourists with vehicles

Baguio City council eyes congestion fee for tourists with vehicles

By Artemio Dumlao | 8 hours ago
Fees will be put in a trust fund for programs and activities to mitigate traffic in the city.
Nation
fbtw

OVP, DOTr launch free bus rides  

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
Five buses lent to the office of Vice President Sara Duterte will provide free rides to commuters in the National Capital Region and other parts of the country.
Nation
fbtw
Makati to roll out electric buses next year

Makati to roll out electric buses next year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The city government of Makati will roll out electric buses as part of the P724-million public transportation master plan it...
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque 6th richest city in Philippines

Parañaque 6th richest city in Philippines

21 hours ago
Parañaque was recognized as the sixth richest among cities nationwide in terms of locally sourced revenues for 2021,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Vapes pose risk to minors, need regulation&rsquo;

‘Vapes pose risk to minors, need regulation’

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
The sale of vapes and e-cigarettes should be regulated to protect minors from the ill effects of smoking, Valenzuela City...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with