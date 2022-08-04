Ex-Speaker Belmonte debunks rumors on death

Former House Speaker Sonny Belmonte (center) attends the wake of late former president Fidel V. Ramos on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:01 p.m.) — A poster falsely announcing the death of Former House Speaker Feliciano "Sonny" Belmonte Jr. circulated in chat groups and on social media Thursday.

"I'm very much alive," Belmonte told his family, who had received expressions of grief and concern from friends who heard the baseless rumors.

PANUORIN: Dating House Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. inalala ang paraan ng pamamalakad ng yumaong dating Pang. Fidel Ramos | @balitangA2Z pic.twitter.com/xTvfDi95ML — Ace Cruz ???? (@AceMavericECruz) August 4, 2022

Belmonte even attended the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos earlier today. There he spoke to reporters about what he remembers about the late leader, who passed away Sunday, July 31.

"He was a very, very capable leader. He had no favoritism," Belmonte said. "His decisions were always based on the reality of the facts."

Belmonte was first elected representative of Quezon City's Fourth District in 1991 at the start of the Ramos administration. He later served as speaker of the House of Representatives under President Benigno Aquino III from 2010 to 2016.

His daughter, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, released a statement Thursday night to deny the false reports about her father.

"There is absolutely no truth to this alleged 'Breaking News' item. By God's Grace, my father is alive, well, and in good spirits," Mayor Joy said.

She also thanked those who sent her family messages. "I would like to thank those who expressed concern, and took the time to verify if the reports were true or not I can assure everyone that my Dad is perfectly health," the mayor added.

Joy observed that the false rumors and posts were released synchronously, "like other fake news of this nature."

"Needless to say, I would like to request all truth-loving netizens to kindly refrain from sharing this false information, and if possible, correct it if they encounter it on their social media feeds," the mayor said.