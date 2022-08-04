Comelec starts ballot printing for 4 plebiscites

MANILA, Philippines — The printing of official ballots and other election materials to be used for the holding of four plebiscites this year has started, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The poll body said a plebiscite is set on Aug. 20 to ratify the creation of Barangay New Canaan out of Barangay Pag-asa in Alabel, Sarangani.

A plebiscite is set on Sept. 3 to ratify the conversion of Calaca in Batangas into a component city and on Sept. 17 on the division of Maguindanao into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

The Comelec said a plebiscite on Oct. 8 would allow residents of Ormoc City to decide whether to merge 28 barangays into three barangays and rename a barangay.

It said the National Printing Office started the printing of ballots on Tuesday.