Slain ex-Lamitan mayor buried

MANILA, Philippines — Former mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan, Basilan was buried after emotional funeral rites yesterday. She was laid to rest around noon in a property owned by her family in Barangay Limo-ok, where Mayor Roderick Furigay and their daughter Kelsey were joined by grieving residents.

Basilan Bishop Leo Dalmao officiated the necrological mass.

The mayor, who broke in tears several times, thanked the people and the provincial government led by Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman-Saliman for their sympathies. He appealed to the public to remain calm while seeking justice for the murder of his wife and the other victims.

“There will be many flowers in this life, but there is only one Rose. That’s Mom that blooms forever,” Kelsey said in her eulogy.

The former mayor was supposed to attend the graduation of her daughter Hannah at the Ateneo de Manila University Law school when she was gunned down along with her executive assistant Victor Capistrano on July 24. Security guard Jeneven Bandiala was also killed in the gun attack.

Hannah was wounded and remains confined in a hospital.

Their attacker, doctor Chao Tiao Yumol, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder, mischief and illegal possession of firearms.– John Unson