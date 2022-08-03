8 dead in Batangas road mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Eight people died when a dump truck loaded with sand collided with a multipurpose vehicle and a motorcycle in Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday.

The fatalities, including a four-month-old, were buried in the sand when the dump truck fell on its side.

Seven of the fatalities were identified as Hipolito Sangalang, Catherine Joy Ampo, Evelyn Santos, Amado Santos, Jayvee Santos and Jerson Santos, who were in the Mitsubishi Xpander, and motorcycle rider Edward Ferrer.

The mishap occurred along the highway in Sitio Lodlod in Barangay Aga at around 6:15 a.m., according to a report from the Batangas police.

Probers said the dump truck, which was driven by Bren Bryan Constantino, 28, was headed to the town proper when its brakes reportedly malfunctioned while overtaking another vehicle.

The truck rammed a fruit stand before it hit the motorcycle and the Mitsubishi Xpander in the opposite lane.

Constantino was taken into police custody. He is being held on charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property. – Ed Amoroso, Arnell Ozaeta