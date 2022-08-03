Teen dies in cement mixer accident

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A 15-year-old construction worker died while his two co-workers, also minors, were injured when a concrete mixer fell while they were working on a retaining wall by the roadside in Sitio Payda, Barangay Bayabas in Sablan, Benguet on Monday.

A police report said the driver of the cement mixer truck was about to unload cement when the ground collapsed.

The 15-year-old victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center. His companions, aged 16 and 17, and the driver of the cement mixer truck were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Probers are also looking into the construction firm that hired the minors.