Ateneo de Manila locked down as shooting leaves at least 1 dead

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:37 p.m.) — A shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University left at least one person dead and four injured and also disrupted graduation rites of the Ateneo Law School on Sunday as it prompted the university to go on lockdown.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported the shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday.

Barangay Loyola Heights captain Don Hayes confirmed two casualties in the shooting, including a mayor from Basilan. He said the shooter was captured along Aurora Boulevard after a chase along Esteban Abada Street in nearby Varsity Hills Subdivision.

Reports of an active shooter on campus, where the Ateneo Law School is said to be holding its graduation rites, surfaced online Sunday afternoon. The MMDA said officers from the Philippine National Police are already on-site.

According to The Guidon, Ateneo's official student publication, the campus has been placed on lockdown and shelter-in-place protocols have been activated.

The Quezon City Police District has yet to issue a statement on the reported shooting but has confirmed one death and four injuries in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be the guest speaker at the ceremony, was on the way to the campus when the shooting incident happened.

"He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back. The Chief Justice is safe," Supreme Court spokesman Brian Hosaka said.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka says Chief Justice Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker in the Ateneo Law School Graduation ceremony this afternoon. @MMDA reported a shooting incident at 2:55 p.m. @PhilstarNews — Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) July 24, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.