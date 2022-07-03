'Low-level unrest' on Kanlaon as Phivolcs records more than 40 quakes

View of Kanlaon Volcano seen from Don Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental.

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros has shown increased activity, state volacanists said on Sunday after they recorded more than 40 volcanic earthquakes around its summit.

Kanlaon Volcano is under Alert Level 1 or "low-level unrest", which, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology means there is a risk of steam-driven eruptions.

"The local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone must be strictly prohibited due to further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions," Phivolcs said.

Of the 41 quakes logged since 5 a.m on June 30, seven were "very shallow tornillo signals" or earthquakes with low frequency. Phivolcs said this may be attributed to gas movement along the fractures of the upper part of the volcanic slopes.

Movements underneath the surface may generate steam-driven eruptions, Phivolcs said. — Kaycee Valmonte