^

Nation

2 henchmen of Maute founders yield

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 5:17pm
2 henchmen of Maute founders yield

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two henchmen of the founders of the Maute terror group surrendered to the Lanao del Sur police director and pledged allegiance to the government Friday.

The duo, Banto Ditopor and Jalanie Ali, were henchmen of siblings Abdullah and Omarkhayam Maute, founders of the Maute terrorist group.

The Maute brothers instigated the deadly May 23 to August 16, 2017 deadly siege of more than 10 barangays in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur, that resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people, about 200 of them policemen, soldiers and militiamen.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Saturday Ditopor and Ali turned in an M16 assault rifle and a .45 caliber Thompson during a simple surrender rite in Marawi City, where they both pledged allegiance to the government.

Ditopor and Ali separately called on members of the Maute group, many of them now with the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya, to return to the fold of law.

The Dawlah Islamiya, feared for venting ire on non-military targets over losses in clashes with pursuing state security forces, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The Dawlah Islamiya and its ally, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, have a reputation for bombing commercial establishments and public conveyances whose owners refuse to shell out “protection money” on monthly basis.

MAUTE TERROR GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet
play
Sponsored

Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet

1 day ago
Embraer, the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, reaffirms its support to the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw
COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority has awarded four contracts amounting to P114.47 million to only one firm, the Commission...
Nation
fbtw

Comelec nullifies Agoo town mayor’s proclamation

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
A power struggle looms in Agoo, La Union after the Commission on Elections disqualified Frank Sibuma, who was proclaimed winner in the mayoral elections in May.
Nation
fbtw
Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan appealed to city hall employees to keep their offices clean as she started her tenure as...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos extends free EDSA bus rides

Marcos extends free EDSA bus rides

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday approved the extension of free EDSA Carousel bus rides until the end of the year to mitigate the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Around 500 OFWs rant on missing packages for families

Around 500 OFWs rant on missing packages for families

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Around 500 overseas Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates are griping over missing packages they sent home that a courier...
Nation
fbtw
P406k worth of illegal LPG tanks impounded in 1st half of 2022

P406k worth of illegal LPG tanks impounded in 1st half of 2022

5 hours ago
In its crackdown against the illegal trading of fake liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Solane, one of the country’s leading...
Nation
fbtw
Cebu Pacific flights canceled on Saturday due to 'bad weather' &mdash; MIAA

Cebu Pacific flights canceled on Saturday due to 'bad weather' — MIAA

8 hours ago
Two Cebu Pacific flights have been cancelled so far on Saturday due to inclement weather at the capital Manila, the Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Following a nine-month dry run, the Quezon City government yesterday started the full implementation of the No Contact Apprehension...
Nation
fbtw

Address weeks-long flood, Malabon mayor urged

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Residents of Malabon inundated Mayor Jeannie Sandoval with appeals for help as she assumed office yesterday after low-lying parts of the city have been flooded for the past three weeks.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with