NCRPO nabs 3 wanted persons

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila police tracker teams arrested three wanted persons in separate manhunt operations, an official reported on Sunday.

Romeo Daluz, 47, was apprehended by members of the Quezon City Police District in Barangay Damayan at around 12:30 p.m.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen Felipe Natividad said Daluz has a pending warrant of arrest issued by a Quezon City court for rape.

Police also arrested Marjon Ocena, who is listed as the eighth most wanted person in Quezon City.

In Taguig, authorities nabbed Jeffrey Rayos, who was tagged as the second most wanted person in the city.

Rayos, said to be a member of the “Ben Mama” criminal ring allegedly involved in gun-for-hire, was collared in Bicutan.

The fugitives were taken into police custody pending the issuance of a commitment order and return of the warrants of arrest to the court.

“I commend our operatives for another successful manhunt operations against most wanted persons to bring these offenders to jail and face the crimes they committed,” Natividad said.