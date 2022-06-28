^

Nation

Toilet flush valves stolen at NAIA

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Burglars broke into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and stole several toilet flush valves, an official said yesterday.

Col. Adrian Tecson, who heads the airport police department, ordered probers to look into the robbery, which occurred recently at the NAIA Terminals 1 and 2.

Police said the stainless toilet flush valve cost P4,000 to P6,200 each.

Tecson said the robbers struck as the building attendants and janitors were on break.

Probers said five toilet flush valves were stolen at the NAIA Terminal 2 last April and two more at the NAIA Terminal 1 a few weeks ago.

