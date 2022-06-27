^

Nation

OCTA: Metro Manila logs 353 new COVID-19 cases

Pia Lee Brago - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Shoppers wear face masks as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while inside a market in Marikina City.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and Quezon City led the list of regions and cities, respectively, with the most number of new COVD-19 cases recorded on Saturday, the OCTA Research Group reported yesterday.

OCTA fellow Guido David said Quezon City accounted for 74 of the 353 new COVID infections in the National Capital Region, followed by Manila with 52, Makati with 39 and Pasig with 31.

Based on the Department of Health (DOH)’s COVID-19 tracker, 777 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, bringing to 6,425 the total number of active cases nationwide.

Outside Metro Manila, Cavite posted the most number of new COVID infections with 62 followed by Iloilo with 41, Cebu with 40 and Batangas with 37.

The DOH on Saturday classified five areas in Metro Manila under moderate risk for COVID-19.

These are Marikina, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan and the municipality of Pateros.

Moderate risk means a city has an average daily attack rate or ADAR of at least six COVID cases daily for every 100,000 population.

The National Capital Region also posted a slight increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, according to the DOH.

On Tuesday, OCTA said Metro Manila may log 1,000 new COVID cases daily by end of the month or early July.

Parañaque also posted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past days.

Data from the local government showed that five new COVID infections were recorded over the weekend, bringing to 85 the total number of active cases in the city.

Only three of 16 villages in Parañaque have no active COVID-19 cases. These are Barangays Don Galo, San Dionisio and Vitalez.

Barangay BF Homes logged the most number of new COVID cases with 22, followed by Barangay Moonwalk with 12, Barangay Don Bosco with 12 and Barangay San Isidro with nine.

Barangay Merville has seven active cases of COVID-19, followed by Barangay San Martin with five, Barangay Marcelo Green and Sun Valley with three cases each, Barangays Santo Niño and Tambo with two and Barangays Baclaran, La Huerta and San Antonio with one case each.

Parañaque has registered 51,333 COVID-19 cases, 50,457 recoveries and 794 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva

