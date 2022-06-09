^

Nation

P2.9 million smuggled cigarettes seized

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police and Customs intelligence personnel seized smuggled cigarettes worth P2.9 million in operations in this city and Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, Zamboanga peninsula police director, said a van loaded with 50 master cases of smuggled cigarettes valued at P1.6 milion were intercepted in Barangay San Roque in this city.

He said the truck driver and his crew were arrested after they failed to provide the necessary documents.

Another 25 master master cases of assorted smuggled cigarette brands worth P800,000 were recovered from a Tamaraw FX in Barangay Baliwasan. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

In Ipil, police intercepted a sport utility vehicle loaded with 35 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P525,000 in Purok Katipunan, Barangay Magdaup. Four persons were taken into custody.

Simborio said the seized contraband and suspects were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for the filing of charges.

