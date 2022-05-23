^

Nation

DILG wants local governments to pass 'no CCTV, no business permit' ordinances

Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 1:55pm
DILG wants local governments to pass 'no CCTV, no business permit' ordinances
The system includes a national command center with a back-up data center to be located in Clark, Pampanga with facial and vehicle recognition software. It will also be linked to disaster response agencies in all regions once the entire project is in place.
Kap Aguila Maceda / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged cities and municipalities to enact ordinances requiring businesses with a lot customers and those in hazard-prone areas to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems.

In a statement sent to reporters, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that as people return to pre-pandemic practices, public safety must be a priority of LGUs and “CCTVs are applicable technologies that should be utilized to keep criminal activities and their perpetrators at bay.” 

“This is the right time to require businesses to install CCTVs.  People are going out of their homes and in various establishments nowadays due to lower COVID-19 cases and a CCTV system is a powerful tool that can aid LGUs in ensuring public safety,  deterring crimes, and identifying and apprehending culprits,” Año said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"The LGUs, particularly their Sanggunian, need to take the lead because [CCTVs] have contributed a lot to our fight against crime," he added.

In DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2022-060, Año said that among the establishments that should have CCTVs are financial establishments such as:

  • banks, pawnshops, money lenders, and money remittance services and the like;
  • business establishments with several branches and chains;
  • shopping malls, shopping centers, supermarkets, wet markets;
  • medical facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.
  • places of entertainment such as theaters, movie houses, perya, internet cafes, arcades and other areas that draw a considerable number of customers;
  • airports, public transportation terminals, parking lots and other similar establishments that cater to a large number of vehicles;
  • car dealerships, gasoline stations, vehicle maintenance/service stations;
  • and other similar business establishments deemed necessary by the LGU should likewise have CCTV cameras. 

“Business establishments can help a lot in maintaining order in their communities by prioritizing the installation of CCTVs in their businesses. We must work in synergy towards a more peaceful community, ”Año said.

Año said CCTV footage has always complemented the investigation of law enforcement units and has led to the resolution of many criminal cases. He said  CCTVs aided in the investigation of high-profile cases producing vital leads for police investigators.  

“We have already made significant strides in lowering the country’s crime rate in the last five years. It is imperative that we sustain this progress and enforce innovative policies that can further improve peace and order in our communities,” the DILG secretary said. 

Whatever happened to Safe Philippines?

With the Interior chief's pronouncement, the local governments now have to carry the responsibility of implementing CCTVs across cities, too. But as it currently stands, local governments have already bore significant responsibility amid the coronavirus pandemic and the government's national vaccination program. 

This isn't the first time the DILG, under the leadership of the former military general Ano, tried to push widespread CCTVs in local government units for the purpose of safety and security. 

To recall, the Department of the Interior and Local Government awarded the Safe Philippines project to China International Telecommunication Construction Corporation to build and install the system in November 2018. 

The project at the time sought to install some 10,000 security cameras across public areas in Metro Manila and Davao. The system will also be equipped with advanced features such as intelligent video analytics, facial and plate recognition and video content search.

The DILG also said in 2018 that the project was not primarily for surveilance and was simply an "integrated system to improve police response time as well as to deter and reduce crime."

But lawmakers held issue with the perceived security threat brought on by the China-owned and maintained systems. 

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said in 2018: "Don’t you think there is a security threat when China telecoms and Huawei will do surveillance system in Metro Manila?"

Upgraded CCTV specifications and location

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said CCTV cameras must meet the upgraded guidelines set by the national government and the DILG.

“We encounter instances wherein audio or video quality make it hard to discern offenders, which is why we are urging the LGUs to set up upgraded CCTVs for the peace of mind of our fellow Filipinos,” he said. 

As recommended by the Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police, an attached bureau under the DILG, the required CCTV cameras should have the minimum specifications of:

  • a high-definition analog or at least a 2-megapixel digital camera;
  • 0.1 Lux Minimum Illumination; 2.88mm to 3.6mm focal length;
  • Auto Iris focus lens;
  • 1/30s to 1/50,000s shutter speed;
  • pan and tilt adjustment of 0 to 180 degrees and rotation adjustment of 0 to 360 degrees;
  • and Vandall proof for outdoor cameras with IP 66 Weatherproof casing, among others.  

For audio and video input, CCTV cameras must be hybrid type “that accepts both Analog and Digital signal” with a minimum of: 

  • four camera inputs;
  • video and audio stream input;
  • H.264 Video Compression and G.711u audio compression;
  • and a hard disk drive storage system that can record 40 days for DVR with four cameras at 1080p.
  • Meanwhile, 720p or 1080p resolution video/audio output; 3 FPS; and, at least 10 megabytes per second Video Bitrate and at least 64 kilobits Audio Bitrate are required for video and audio output.  

Other specifications include a centralized power supply for the video recorder and cameras; and, an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to provide standard and reasonable back-up power for the Video Recorder and Cameras. 

In terms of installation, cameras must be installed at a secure location with a maximum area of coverage of entrance and exits and areas of transaction or risk making certain that there are no blind spots.

Recommended recording distances should be 10 feet (3 meters) and above for general surveillance; 5 to 7 ft (1.5 to 2 m) for facial recognition; and 3 to 4 ft (1 to 1.2 m) for plate recognition in parking lots and must be mounted at secure or concealed locations to avoid deliberate tampering. 

CCTVS

DILG

LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Manila&rsquo;s 5th most wanted drug suspect caught

Metro Manila’s 5th most wanted drug suspect caught

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The fifth most wanted drug suspect in Metro Manila was arrested in Pasig City on Friday while reportedly carrying P1.02 million...
Nation
fbtw

QCPD probes slay of cop tagged in BOC murders

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District said yesterday it would conduct its own investigation into the death of a QCPD operative who was allegedly killed by agents of the Bureau of Customs in Manila on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

LTO exec nabbed for corruption

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
An official of the Land Transportation Office allegedly involved in corruption was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
3 caught with P81 million shabu in Valenzuela

3 caught with P81 million shabu in Valenzuela

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
An estimated P81 million worth of shabu was confiscated from three drug suspects during an anti-narcotics operation in Valenzuela...
Nation
fbtw

Sale of beauty creams with high mercury content hit

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition has urged authorities in Cebu City to stop the sale of imported whitening creams earlier banned by the Food and Drug Administration due to high mercury content.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Who will represent Cavite's 7th District when Rep. Remulla joins Marcos Cabinet?

Who will represent Cavite's 7th District when Rep. Remulla joins Marcos Cabinet?

By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 minutes ago
Elections Commissioner George Garcia on Monday explained that if Rep. Remulla becomes Department of Justice chief, that would...
Nation
fbtw
Dolomite beach reopening moved to June 3

Dolomite beach reopening moved to June 3

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has moved the reopening of the Manila Baywalk dolomite beach from May...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: 12 e-sabong sites still operating

PNP: 12 e-sabong sites still operating

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Despite the ban on online cockfights issued by President Duterte, the Philippine National Police has identified 12 e-sabong...
Nation
fbtw
Baseco fire victims to get P10,000

Baseco fire victims to get P10,000

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Families displaced by a fire at the Baseco Compound in Manila on Thursday would receive cash assistance from the city government,...
Nation
fbtw
PCG&rsquo;s P300 billion vessel arrives in Manila on June 1

PCG’s P300 billion vessel arrives in Manila on June 1

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard’s second biggest vessel is expected to arrive in Manila on June 1, the PCG announced ye...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with