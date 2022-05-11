Along Malapitan succeeds dad as Caloocan mayor

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan Rep. Dale 'Along' Malapitan kept his family's hold of the city after getting elected as the city's new mayor in the 2022 polls.

With 308,601 votes, Malapitan, who ran under PDP-Laban, will replace his father Oscar as the Caloocan mayor. He went up against Edgar Erice, a former Liberal Party stalwart, who obtained 238,017 votes.

Nacionalista Party's Karina Teh, who garnered 318,100 votes, defeated her closest rival PJ Malonzo, who had 182,592 votes.

Out of the city's 1.66 million population, over 700,279 were registered voters.

